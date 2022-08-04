12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock rose 83.3% to $0.6 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 948.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Athenex ATNX shares increased by 52.4% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.2 million, accounting for 497.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.
- Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares moved upwards by 30.28% to $1.17. This security traded at a volume of 11.2 million shares come close, making up 34.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Progyny PGNY shares increased by 15.88% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares moved upwards by 11.05% to $12.36. The company's market cap stands at $206.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares fell 18.4% to $0.88 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 161.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Doximity DOCS shares decreased by 16.65% to $33.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 547.5K shares, which is 22.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Allena Pharma ALNA shares fell 15.39% to $0.13. At the close, Allena Pharma's trading volume reached 31.1 million shares. This is 103.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- CareDx CDNA stock fell 13.59% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ardelyx ARDX stock decreased by 13.42% to $0.71. Ardelyx's trading volume hit 193.7K shares by close, accounting for 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock declined by 12.58% to $0.46. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
