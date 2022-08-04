12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Society Pass SOPA stock increased by 50.8% to $2.82 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 60.2 million shares is 2348.0% of Society Pass's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 38.61% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, ZW Data Action Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 952.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- ?? BAOS stock moved upwards by 19.89% to $1.52. ??'s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 257.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock moved upwards by 15.78% to $44.0. The current volume of 112.1K shares is 371.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST).
- QuinStreet QNST stock rose 13.78% to $11.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 417.1K shares, making up 107.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares moved upwards by 13.13% to $0.58. iClick Interactive Asia's stock is trading at a volume of 178.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
Losers
- Gannett Co GCI shares declined by 28.2% to $2.31 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 500.2% of Gannett Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares decreased by 24.51% to $3.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 790.4K shares, making up 300.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 22.73% to $21.64.
- Cuentas CUEN stock decreased by 21.68% to $0.71. Trading volume for Cuentas's stock is 214.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 199.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock decreased by 20.36% to $4.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 352.3K shares, making up 106.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock declined by 16.96% to $2.42. Trading volume for Fangdd Network Group's stock is 206.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 44.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
