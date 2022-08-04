12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV shares rose 155.2% to $11.28 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 33.0 million, which is 257507.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 111.75% to $5.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 28.3 million, which is 22279.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ChemoCentryx CCXI stock moved upwards by 110.86% to $50.84. The current volume of 29.0 million shares is 2152.4% of ChemoCentryx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares rose 59.02% to $6.52. As of 13:30 EST, Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 48.9 million, which is 1330.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Global Blood Therapeutics GBT shares increased by 38.19% to $46.89. Global Blood Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 379.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock moved upwards by 29.1% to $1.73. Trading volume for Bone Biologics's stock is 72.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 399.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Vapotherm VAPO stock declined by 30.7% to $1.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 255.8K, which is 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- US Physical Therapy USPH shares fell 24.3% to $96.05. US Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 202.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 301.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares declined by 18.94% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, MSP Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 683.8K, which is 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares decreased by 17.98% to $16.24. As of 13:30 EST, Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million, which is 314.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares fell 17.07% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare CCRN stock decreased by 16.91% to $22.8. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 344.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
