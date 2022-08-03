12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Exicure XCUR shares increased by 97.0% to $3.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 12.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares rose 39.89% to $1.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8 million shares, which is 673.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock moved upwards by 22.91% to $5.9. Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume hit 948.2K shares by close, accounting for 146.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Tyme Technologies TYME shares rose 19.16% to $0.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 145.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock increased by 18.25% to $2.85. CASI Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 91.9K shares by close, accounting for 35.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- LumiraDx LMDX shares rose 13.93% to $1.88. This security traded at a volume of 302.9K shares come close, making up 71.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $584.6 million.
Losers
- Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock fell 16.5% to $2.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. Heart Test Laboratories's trading volume hit 185.9K shares by close, accounting for 74.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares declined by 15.75% to $3.8. Poseida Therapeutics's trading volume hit 4.0 million shares by close, accounting for 1688.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.2 million.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock declined by 14.13% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares decreased by 12.98% to $11.4. This security traded at a volume of 857.8K shares come close, making up 39.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Cross Country Healthcare CCRN shares declined by 10.61% to $24.53. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Travere Therapeutics TVTX shares decreased by 10.42% to $21.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.4K, accounting for 20.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
