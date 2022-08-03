12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock moved upwards by 138.4% to $6.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Kaspien Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 40.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2802.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ping Identity Holding PING shares moved upwards by 59.98% to $27.95. Ping Identity Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2887.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock increased by 20.86% to $4.75. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 129.6% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock rose 20.52% to $4.17. The current volume of 344.4K shares is 443.8% of Sequans Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alteryx AYX stock moved upwards by 19.97% to $60.67. Alteryx's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 317.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Iris Energy IREN stock rose 16.45% to $4.67. Trading volume for Iris Energy's stock is 144.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.9 million.
Losers
- MMTEC MTC stock declined by 39.4% to $4.75 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 698.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Infinera INFN shares fell 21.15% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.1 million, which is 535.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 21.07% to $1325.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 74.2K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.2 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock declined by 18.6% to $297.45. SolarEdge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 18.48% to $7.5. As of 13:30 EST, Nano Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 208.9K, which is 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.4 million.
- Knowles KN stock fell 16.23% to $15.97. Knowles's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 370.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
