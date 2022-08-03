ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Onion Global OG stock rose 46.2% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares moved upwards by 43.92% to $1.16.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 27.77% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Meta Data AIU shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.54.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $981.6 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 9.43% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares fell 14.7% to $8.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Leju Hldgs LEJU shares decreased by 14.17% to $2.0.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares fell 12.85% to $11.2. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data MKD shares fell 11.75% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 10.73% to $14.48.
  • Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 9.34% to $2.04. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

