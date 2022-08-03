12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Onion Global OG stock rose 46.2% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Tuniu TOUR shares moved upwards by 43.92% to $1.16.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 27.77% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Meta Data AIU shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.54.

Faraday Future FFIE stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $981.6 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 9.43% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

LL Flooring Holdings LL shares fell 14.7% to $8.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Leju Hldgs LEJU shares decreased by 14.17% to $2.0.

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares fell 12.85% to $11.2. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Molecular Data MKD shares fell 11.75% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 10.73% to $14.48.

Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 9.34% to $2.04. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

