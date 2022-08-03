ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved upwards by 110.7% to $5.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Eargo EAR shares rose 95.63% to $1.37.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares rose 67.16% to $1.22.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock rose 57.61% to $3.83.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock moved upwards by 47.3% to $209.13. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Otonomy OTIC stock increased by 31.56% to $0.33.

Losers

  • Meihua International MHUA shares fell 23.5% to $5.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares decreased by 17.81% to $67.51. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Aclarion ACON stock fell 10.01% to $1.17.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock fell 8.9% to $0.45.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock declined by 8.24% to $0.63. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers