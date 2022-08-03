12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved upwards by 110.7% to $5.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Eargo EAR shares rose 95.63% to $1.37.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares rose 67.16% to $1.22.
- Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock rose 57.61% to $3.83.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock moved upwards by 47.3% to $209.13. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Otonomy OTIC stock increased by 31.56% to $0.33.
Losers
- Meihua International MHUA shares fell 23.5% to $5.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares decreased by 17.81% to $67.51. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aclarion ACON stock fell 10.01% to $1.17.
- Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4.
- SINTX Technologies SINT stock fell 8.9% to $0.45.
- Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock declined by 8.24% to $0.63.
