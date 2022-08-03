12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved upwards by 110.7% to $5.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

shares moved upwards by 110.7% to $5.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. Eargo EAR shares rose 95.63% to $1.37.

shares rose 95.63% to $1.37. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares rose 67.16% to $1.22.

shares rose 67.16% to $1.22. Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock rose 57.61% to $3.83.

stock rose 57.61% to $3.83. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock moved upwards by 47.3% to $209.13. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 47.3% to $209.13. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Otonomy OTIC stock increased by 31.56% to $0.33.

Losers

Meihua International MHUA shares fell 23.5% to $5.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

shares fell 23.5% to $5.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares decreased by 17.81% to $67.51. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 17.81% to $67.51. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Aclarion ACON stock fell 10.01% to $1.17.

stock fell 10.01% to $1.17. Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4.

stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4. SINTX Technologies SINT stock fell 8.9% to $0.45.

stock fell 8.9% to $0.45. Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock declined by 8.24% to $0.63. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.