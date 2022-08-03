ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Ping Identity Holding PING stock increased by 59.8% to $27.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • PayPal Holdings PYPL shares moved upwards by 13.02% to $101.3. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Alteryx AYX stock moved upwards by 12.69% to $56.99. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • RingCentral RNG stock moved upwards by 9.13% to $54.24. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CoreCard CCRD shares increased by 7.97% to $26.67. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock increased by 7.69% to $3.5.

Losers

  • MMTEC MTC stock declined by 20.1% to $6.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Knowles KN shares declined by 16.1% to $16.0. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Avid Technology AVID shares decreased by 11.01% to $25.0. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cognex CGNX stock fell 10.5% to $44.5. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell 10.43% to $327.3. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Infinera INFN shares declined by 9.88% to $5.84. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

