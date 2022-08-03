12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ping Identity Holding PING stock increased by 59.8% to $27.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

PayPal Holdings PYPL shares moved upwards by 13.02% to $101.3. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Alteryx AYX stock moved upwards by 12.69% to $56.99. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

RingCentral RNG stock moved upwards by 9.13% to $54.24. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

CoreCard CCRD shares increased by 7.97% to $26.67. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

SemiLEDs LEDS stock increased by 7.69% to $3.5.

Losers

MMTEC MTC stock declined by 20.1% to $6.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Knowles KN shares declined by 16.1% to $16.0. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Avid Technology AVID shares decreased by 11.01% to $25.0. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cognex CGNX stock fell 10.5% to $44.5. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell 10.43% to $327.3. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Infinera INFN shares declined by 9.88% to $5.84. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

