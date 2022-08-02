12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 16.4% to $1.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Vaccinex VCNX stock rose 12.91% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares moved upwards by 12.49% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY shares moved upwards by 10.25% to $54.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 9.84% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

AdaptHealth AHCO stock increased by 9.5% to $24.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Losers

Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock decreased by 25.3% to $2.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Syneos Health SYNH shares declined by 13.45% to $68.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares fell 12.0% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Enhabit EHAB shares decreased by 11.02% to $15.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

IMAC Holdings IMAC stock declined by 10.89% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock fell 10.24% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

