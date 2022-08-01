ñol

What's Going On With Roku Stock Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 1, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 9.55% to $71.78 Monday afternoon as the stock rebounds after falling last week following weak second-quarter earnings and third-quarter guidance.

What Happened?

Roku last week reported quarterly losses of 82 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 68 cents by 20.59 percent. Roku also reported quarterly sales of $764.41 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $805.64 million by 5%.

Traders and investors are also reacting to weak guidance from the company. Roku's third-quarter 2022 net revenue estimate of approximately $700 million came in markedly lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $901.73 million... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $72.63.

