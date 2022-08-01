12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ontrak OTRK stock moved upwards by 84.8% to $1.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 42.9 million, which is 9048.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Nanobiotix NBTX stock increased by 44.39% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 42.0% to $1.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.2 million shares, making up 5042.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 40.63% to $3.84. As of 13:30 EST, Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5 million, which is 414.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Celyad Oncology CYAD stock increased by 39.18% to $2.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 120692.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares rose 27.92% to $7.97. As of 13:30 EST, TherapeuticsMD's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 125.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
Losers
- Otonomy OTIC shares decreased by 79.0% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Otonomy's stock is trading at a volume of 21.6 million, which is 14088.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares decreased by 49.04% to $1.85. The current volume of 918.1K shares is 247.7% of Kazia Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock fell 23.57% to $8.01. I-MAB's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 285.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.9 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock decreased by 20.01% to $0.72. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 377.4K shares, making up 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Bright Green BGXX shares decreased by 17.28% to $1.36. Trading volume for Bright Green's stock is 803.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.1 million.
- HilleVax HLVX stock declined by 17.16% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
