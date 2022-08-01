ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it began selling 93 of its products on Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
"Our strategy on Amazon Europe is to further familiarize end users with some of our innovative products and grow our brand recognition faster," said Michael Panosian, CEO of ToughBuilt.
ToughBuilt is a product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. The company focuses on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.
TBLT Price Action: ToughBuilt has a 52-week high of $20 and a 52-week low of 14 cents per share.
The stock was up 19.5% at $8.247 at presss time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.
