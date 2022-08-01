12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock increased by 45.0% to $2.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares moved upwards by 23.51% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.7 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares rose 16.07% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.

Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock increased by 13.09% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

Otonomy OTIC shares decreased by 58.0% to $0.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock fell 48.49% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares decreased by 20.2% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Innate Pharma IPHA stock decreased by 16.25% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.7 million.

Beam Therapeutics BEAM stock declined by 9.61% to $56.93. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock decreased by 6.82% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

