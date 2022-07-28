12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock moved upwards by 41.4% to $0.3 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, ThermoGenesis Holdings's trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 150.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock rose 25.72% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 195.7K, accounting for 302.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Calyxt CLXT shares increased by 16.01% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares rose 12.13% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
- Medigus MDGS shares increased by 9.61% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.7 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 8.31% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 86.1K shares, which is 29.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
Losers
- DexCom DXCM shares declined by 12.6% to $76.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, DexCom's trading volume reached 435.2K shares. This is 23.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Avantor AVTR shares fell 11.08% to $28.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 460.0K shares, which is 8.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Edwards Lifesciences EW stock declined by 6.47% to $100.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 207.5K, accounting for 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Endo International ENDP stock declined by 5.47% to $0.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.8 million shares, which is 17.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
- AlloVir ALVR shares decreased by 5.46% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.1 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 5.45% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
