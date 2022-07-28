12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Kaltura KLTR shares rose 12.3% to $2.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Kaltura's trading volume hit 54.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.3 million.
- AXT AXTI shares increased by 7.54% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Safe-T Gr SFET shares rose 7.02% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Five9 FIVN stock increased by 6.99% to $105.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 159.2K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $9.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Clearfield CLFD stock rose 6.13% to $89.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares declined by 18.7% to $1.7 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Avaya Hldgs's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 33.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.9 million.
- Trade Desk TTD stock fell 7.71% to $43.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 944.0K shares, which is 14.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 billion.
- Intel INTC shares declined by 7.46% to $36.75. Intel's trading volume hit 11.2 million shares by close, accounting for 30.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock decreased by 5.51% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $287.6 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares fell 5.46% to $7.63. The company's market cap stands at $922.9 million.
- Dave DAVE shares decreased by 5.41% to $0.68. Dave's trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 71.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.
