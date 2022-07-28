12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 21.5% to $13.8 during Thursday's regular session. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 266.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.6 million.
- Bel Fuse BELFB stock increased by 21.41% to $23.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.9K shares, making up 294.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Netgear NTGR stock rose 19.86% to $24.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 533.8K shares, making up 231.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LiveVox Hldgs LVOX stock rose 17.56% to $1.74. The current volume of 57.8K shares is 30.5% of LiveVox Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.4 million.
- SunPower SPWR stock rose 16.2% to $19.5. As of 13:30 EST, SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 204.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- RealNetworks RNWK stock moved upwards by 14.72% to $0.67. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 934.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Pegasystems PEGA stock decreased by 14.0% to $40.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Pegasystems's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 191.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FormFactor FORM stock decreased by 12.67% to $35.17. The current volume of 897.5K shares is 216.8% of FormFactor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Datasea DTSS stock decreased by 9.26% to $1.47. Trading volume for Datasea's stock is 219.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Tuya TUYA shares declined by 8.5% to $1.83. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 914.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 57.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- PowerFleet PWFL shares declined by 8.37% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock fell 8.0% to $0.2. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 193.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
