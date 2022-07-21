12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar HYRE shares rose 10.0% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 7.78% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 6.95% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.7 million.

CSX CSX stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $30.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 4.03% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares declined by 13.6% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

United Airlines Holdings UAL shares fell 7.39% to $38.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

SOS SOS stock fell 5.91% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares declined by 4.07% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $343.1 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 4.01% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares fell 3.99% to $34.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

