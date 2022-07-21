ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • HyreCar HYRE shares rose 10.0% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 7.78% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 6.95% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.7 million.
  • CSX CSX stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $30.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 4.03% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares declined by 13.6% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • United Airlines Holdings UAL shares fell 7.39% to $38.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SOS SOS stock fell 5.91% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares declined by 4.07% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $343.1 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 4.01% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares fell 3.99% to $34.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

