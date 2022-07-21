ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $53.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Nokia NOK shares increased by 7.44% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 6.93% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares moved upwards by 5.65% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $140.5 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock increased by 4.13% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.

Losers

  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares decreased by 18.1% to $2.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 16.07% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.9 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock decreased by 6.66% to $11.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares fell 6.24% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.8 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock decreased by 6.19% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 5.89% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

