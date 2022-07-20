United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results.

United Airlines reported second-quarter revenue of $12.11 billion, which missed the estimate of $12.17 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which is up from a loss of $3.91 per share year-over-year.

Total operating revenue was up 6% compared to the same period in 2019. United said it expects third-quarter operating revenue to be up 11% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Operating margins reached 7.2% in the quarter, marking United's first profitable quarter since before the pandemic.

United said it will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for the third quarter on Thursday morning.

UAL Price Action: United has a 52-week high of $54.52 and a 52-week low of $30.54.

The stock was down 6.53% in after hours at $38.92 at press time.

Photo: Bill Abbott from Flickr.