ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After-Hours Alert: Why United Airlines Stock Is Sliding

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 4:56 PM | 1 min read

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results.

United Airlines reported second-quarter revenue of $12.11 billion, which missed the estimate of $12.17 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which is up from a loss of $3.91 per share year-over-year.

Total operating revenue was up 6% compared to the same period in 2019. United said it expects third-quarter operating revenue to be up 11% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Operating margins reached 7.2% in the quarter, marking United's first profitable quarter since before the pandemic. 

United said it will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for the third quarter on Thursday morning. 

See Also: Did Tesla Just Move The Crypto Market? Here's Why Bitcoin Is Falling

UAL Price Action: United has a 52-week high of $54.52 and a 52-week low of $30.54.

The stock was down 6.53% in after hours at $38.92 at press time. 

Photo: Bill Abbott from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas