12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB shares increased by 26.5% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Cellectar Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 461.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 368.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Allakos ALLK stock moved upwards by 23.86% to $4.16. Allakos's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 399.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.9 million.
  • Cormedix CRMD stock rose 21.3% to $5.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 822.1K, which is 187.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.3 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA stock moved upwards by 20.96% to $3.38. As of 13:30 EST, Calithera Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 269.2K, which is 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP shares rose 17.0% to $2.85. PLx Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 82.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
  • Oyster Point Pharma OYST stock rose 16.59% to $5.48. The current volume of 141.8K shares is 105.4% of Oyster Point Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.1 million.

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares fell 32.6% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 1544.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Biote BTMD shares fell 25.51% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
  • Inozyme Pharma INZY shares fell 21.84% to $4.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 379.2K, which is 140.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.8 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 16.69% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 651.1K, which is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX shares decreased by 15.45% to $25.3. OptimizeRx's stock is trading at a volume of 336.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 199.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.2 million.
  • Valneva VALN shares fell 12.54% to $18.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

