12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 18.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 9.47% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 6.56% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock increased by 5.1% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock increased by 4.92% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

Losers

  • Bath & Body Works BBWI stock declined by 9.5% to $27.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares fell 9.47% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 9.09% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 6.06% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 5.37% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.1 million.
  • Drive Shack DS shares fell 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

