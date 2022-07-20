12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 18.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 9.47% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 6.56% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock increased by 5.1% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock increased by 4.92% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

Losers

Bath & Body Works BBWI stock declined by 9.5% to $27.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

Xcel Brands XELB shares fell 9.47% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 9.09% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 6.06% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 5.37% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.1 million.

Drive Shack DS shares fell 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.

