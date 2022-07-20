12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO shares rose 25.7% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

shares rose 25.7% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares increased by 19.56% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

shares increased by 19.56% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 10.29% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock increased by 10.29% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 9.08% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.08% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million. Immatics IMTX stock increased by 8.87% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million.

stock increased by 8.87% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Losers

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock fell 26.6% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

stock fell 26.6% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million. Revolution Medicines RVMD shares fell 15.34% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

shares fell 15.34% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. SINTX Technologies SINT stock declined by 9.97% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

stock declined by 9.97% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock declined by 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

stock declined by 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. Neuronetics STIM shares declined by 6.3% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.

shares declined by 6.3% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million. Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.