12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 8:11 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO shares rose 25.7% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares increased by 19.56% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 10.29% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 9.08% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
  • Immatics IMTX stock increased by 8.87% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock fell 26.6% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Revolution Medicines RVMD shares fell 15.34% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock declined by 9.97% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock declined by 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Neuronetics STIM shares declined by 6.3% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 5.94% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

