12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Talis Biomedical TLIS shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock increased by 8.28% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $748.1 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares rose 6.58% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 5.97% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

Losers

  • Revolution Medicines RVMD shares fell 9.5% to $22.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock declined by 5.46% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Immunogen IMGN shares fell 5.28% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 5.01% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares declined by 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

