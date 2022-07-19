12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Talis Biomedical TLIS shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $0.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock increased by 8.28% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $748.1 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares rose 6.58% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 5.97% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

Losers

Revolution Medicines RVMD shares fell 9.5% to $22.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock declined by 5.46% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Immunogen IMGN shares fell 5.28% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 5.01% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Palisade Bio PALI shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares declined by 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

