ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Novavax Stock Is Surging Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 2:30 PM | 1 min read

Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading higher Tuesday as CDC advisers meet to discuss the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax also announced agreements with SK bioscience for the manufacturing and supply of a version of the vaccine containing the Omicron variant.

The agreement covers the technology transfer of Novavax' proprietary COVID-19 variant antigen materials so that SK bioscience can manufacture the drug substance targeting COVID-19 variants including the Omicron BA.5 subvariant.

"Non-clinical data generated to date demonstrate that our COVID-19 vaccine offers broad immune responses including against circulating variants, such as Omicron BA.5," said Stanley Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

In addition, the companies have signed an agreement to manufacture and supply the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in prefilled syringes. SK bioscience will begin working on the manufacturing process for commercial supply of the vaccine in prefilled syringes in 2023. 

See Also: What In The World Is Going On With Exela Technologies Shares?

NVAX Price Action: Novavax has traded between $277.79 and $34.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.2% at $58.31 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Maryland GovPics from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas