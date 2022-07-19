10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 34.3% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 64.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1107.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

Losers

SKYX Platforms SKYX stock declined by 13.8% to $4.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for SKYX Platforms's stock is 556.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $341.9 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 7.52% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. China Index Holdings CIH stock fell 6.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

