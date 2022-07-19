ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 2:17 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 34.3% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 64.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1107.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock increased by 26.43% to $2.63. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 228.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.
  • Marten Transport MRTN stock rose 16.76% to $20.02. As of 13:30 EST, Marten Transport's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 289.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 14.99% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 55.1K, which is 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock rose 14.75% to $4.03. Trading volume for Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is 245.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 171.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock moved upwards by 14.11% to $6.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 394.8K, which is 90.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.1 million.

Losers

  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock declined by 13.8% to $4.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for SKYX Platforms's stock is 556.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $341.9 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 10.52% to $1.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.8 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 7.52% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • China Index Holdings CIH stock fell 6.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

