11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 2:17 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Farfetch FTCH shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $7.77 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Farfetch's stock is 13.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 116.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • VOXX International VOXX shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $8.24. The current volume of 259.0K shares is 120.9% of VOXX International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $197.2 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock rose 14.03% to $0.28. As of 13:30 EST, Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 872.7K, which is 331.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock rose 12.53% to $4.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 625.2K shares, making up 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.1 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.88. Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million.
  • WW International WW stock rose 10.98% to $6.67. WW International's stock is trading at a volume of 702.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.1 million.

Losers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock fell 17.6% to $2.28 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock decreased by 16.42% to $5.6. As of 13:30 EST, Faraday Future's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million, which is 157.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock fell 11.61% to $0.29. The current volume of 650.9K shares is 319.6% of Tuesday Morning's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock fell 6.86% to $7.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 518.6K, which is 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.8 million.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU shares decreased by 6.01% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

