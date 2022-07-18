12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biophytis BPTS stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares rose 8.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

Celcuity CELC stock rose 6.48% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.

Losers

SINTX Technologies SINT shares fell 9.7% to $0.41 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Roivant Sciences ROIV stock fell 8.41% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock declined by 6.67% to $0.27. At the close, Nymox Pharmaceutical's trading volume reached 62.5K shares. This is 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Vyant Bio VYNT stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares fell 4.98% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Nuvation Bio NUVB stock fell 4.93% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.5 million.

