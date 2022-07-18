ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Biophytis BPTS stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares rose 8.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • Celcuity CELC stock rose 6.48% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.

Losers

  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares fell 9.7% to $0.41 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Roivant Sciences ROIV stock fell 8.41% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock declined by 6.67% to $0.27. At the close, Nymox Pharmaceutical's trading volume reached 62.5K shares. This is 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Vyant Bio VYNT stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares fell 4.98% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB stock fell 4.93% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers