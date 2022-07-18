10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Innovative Solutions ISSC shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $7.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $7.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 18.63% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.

shares increased by 18.63% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. SKYX Platforms SKYX shares rose 10.78% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.

shares rose 10.78% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million. QualTek Services QTEK stock rose 8.92% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Losers

Terran Orbital LLAP shares decreased by 7.0% to $4.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $585.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.0% to $4.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $585.5 million. SG Blocks SGBX shares declined by 6.9% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

shares declined by 6.9% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Polar Power POLA shares decreased by 3.73% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

shares decreased by 3.73% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million. Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell 3.29% to $7.94. The company's market cap stands at $176.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.