12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares rose 21.1% to $3.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock moved upwards by 14.67% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • LumiraDx LMDX stock increased by 13.19% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $737.6 million.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 11.83% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Absci ABSI shares moved upwards by 9.46% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.5 million.

Losers

  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares declined by 18.3% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock declined by 14.61% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares fell 11.84% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $185.7 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock fell 8.85% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares declined by 8.75% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares decreased by 7.8% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

