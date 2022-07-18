12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares rose 21.1% to $3.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

shares rose 21.1% to $3.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock moved upwards by 14.67% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.67% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. LumiraDx LMDX stock increased by 13.19% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $737.6 million.

stock increased by 13.19% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $737.6 million. Brooklyn BTX stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 11.83% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

shares rose 11.83% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Absci ABSI shares moved upwards by 9.46% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.5 million.

Losers

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares declined by 18.3% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

shares declined by 18.3% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock declined by 14.61% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million.

stock declined by 14.61% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $147.4 million. Pardes Biosciences PRDS shares fell 11.84% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $185.7 million.

shares fell 11.84% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $185.7 million. Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock fell 8.85% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

stock fell 8.85% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. NexImmune NEXI shares declined by 8.75% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.

shares declined by 8.75% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million. Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares decreased by 7.8% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

