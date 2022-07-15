ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $2.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares rose 5.28% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Fiverr International FVRR stock increased by 4.97% to $32.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.8 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock increased by 4.88% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.
  • Regis RGS shares rose 3.78% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Losers

  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 7.7% to $2.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock declined by 5.23% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $413.6 million.
  • Canoo GOEV stock fell 3.91% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • BARK BARK shares declined by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $227.9 million.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares declined by 2.92% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares declined by 2.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

