12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $2.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Faraday Future FFIE shares rose 5.28% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Fiverr International FVRR stock increased by 4.97% to $32.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.8 million.

Solo Brands DTC stock increased by 4.88% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.

Regis RGS shares rose 3.78% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Losers

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 7.7% to $2.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.

Torrid Holdings CURV stock declined by 5.23% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $413.6 million.

Canoo GOEV stock fell 3.91% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

BARK BARK shares declined by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $227.9 million.

Target Hospitality TH shares declined by 2.92% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

CarLotz LOTZ shares declined by 2.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.