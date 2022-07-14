ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 1:51 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock rose 17.5% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 7.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 6473.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 9.82% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA shares moved upwards by 9.51% to $66.08. As of 13:30 EST, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's stock is trading at a volume of 992.0K, which is 207.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
  • China Index Holdings CIH shares rose 9.23% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.48. The current volume of 687.4K shares is 42.2% of CEA Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Where Food Comes From WFCF stock rose 7.19% to $10.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 15.3% to $3.22 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 381.5K shares, making up 28.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $382.8 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares decreased by 15.18% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 105.3K, which is 273.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 11.21% to $6.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 224.7K shares, making up 34.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $880.1 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 11.0% to $10.8. The current volume of 531.4K shares is 5.7% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 10.04% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 49.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

