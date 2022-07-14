11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock rose 17.5% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 7.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 6473.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 9.82% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 11.0% to $10.8. The current volume of 531.4K shares is 5.7% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million. Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 10.04% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 49.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.