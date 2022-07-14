12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Clene CLNN stock increased by 25.0% to $3.6 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 26.4 million shares is 9817.1% of Clene's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.7 million.

Losers

ContraFect CFRX stock decreased by 82.9% to $0.49 during Thursday's regular session. ContraFect's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6008.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Azenta AZTA shares decreased by 16.92% to $61.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 339.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.