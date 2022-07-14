ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 1:52 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Clene CLNN stock increased by 25.0% to $3.6 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 26.4 million shares is 9817.1% of Clene's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.7 million.
  • Nutriband NTRB stock rose 20.03% to $4.65. As of 13:30 EST, Nutriband's stock is trading at a volume of 74.3K, which is 620.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock moved upwards by 17.23% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares rose 16.66% to $3.01. As of 13:30 EST, Lucira Health's stock is trading at a volume of 108.5K, which is 130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS stock rose 15.35% to $10.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.7 million, which is 830.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.9 million.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE stock rose 12.87% to $1.49. As of 13:30 EST, Genetic Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 215.1K, which is 367.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Losers

  • ContraFect CFRX stock decreased by 82.9% to $0.49 during Thursday's regular session. ContraFect's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6008.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock fell 29.92% to $0.16. Trading volume for Enveric Biosciences's stock is 8.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 295.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Novavax NVAX stock decreased by 26.1% to $51.7. The current volume of 18.3 million shares is 279.1% of Novavax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares declined by 25.35% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 643.2K shares, making up 216.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock declined by 22.98% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Azenta AZTA shares decreased by 16.92% to $61.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 339.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

