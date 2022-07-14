10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock rose 8.2% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock increased by 6.36% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Team TISI stock increased by 5.57% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $471.9 million.

OceanPal OP stock increased by 3.16% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Losers

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 15.3% to $0.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 10.77% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares declined by 5.14% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Array Technologies ARRY stock declined by 4.68% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Astra Space ASTR stock declined by 4.42% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.4 million.

