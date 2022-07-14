12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Theravance Biopharma TBPH stock rose 15.2% to $9.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $756.5 million.

Losers

ContraFect CFRX stock fell 77.4% to $0.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

stock declined by 6.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million. Cellectis CLLS shares decreased by 6.23% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.

