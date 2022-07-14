ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Theravance Biopharma TBPH stock rose 15.2% to $9.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $756.5 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
  • Clene CLNN shares rose 10.41% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 million.
  • Amryt Pharma AMYT shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.3 million.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA stock rose 10.05% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Losers

  • ContraFect CFRX stock fell 77.4% to $0.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Azenta AZTA stock decreased by 10.9% to $66.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock declined by 9.39% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock declined by 8.46% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $277.5 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics GRTX stock declined by 6.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Cellectis CLLS shares decreased by 6.23% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

