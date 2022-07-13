11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Red Violet RDVT stock moved upwards by 14.3% to $21.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $292.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.3% to $21.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $292.0 million. Velo3D VLD stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.1 million. Atlas Technical ATCX shares increased by 9.57% to $5.38. As of 13:30 EST, Atlas Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 65.2K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.

shares increased by 9.57% to $5.38. As of 13:30 EST, Atlas Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 65.2K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million. Mynaric MYNA stock rose 8.55% to $7.61. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.

stock rose 8.55% to $7.61. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million. SES AI SES stock increased by 7.97% to $4.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 294.1K shares, making up 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock declined by 31.4% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 183.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

stock declined by 31.4% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 183.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 20.71% to $0.98. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 473.3K, which is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

stock decreased by 20.71% to $0.98. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 473.3K, which is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Romeo Power RMO stock declined by 11.04% to $0.56. As of 13:30 EST, Romeo Power's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

stock declined by 11.04% to $0.56. As of 13:30 EST, Romeo Power's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 92.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 9.68% to $3.83. The current volume of 232.1K shares is 17.4% of Swvl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.3 million.

stock fell 9.68% to $3.83. The current volume of 232.1K shares is 17.4% of Swvl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.3 million. China Index Holdings CIH stock decreased by 8.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.

stock decreased by 8.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million. Xos XOS shares decreased by 8.05% to $1.83. Trading volume for Xos's stock is 593.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 110.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.