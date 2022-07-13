12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares rose 73.9% to $5.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 5.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 169541.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

shares rose 73.9% to $5.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 5.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 169541.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Boxed BOXD stock increased by 33.13% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 41.9 million, which is 637.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.

stock increased by 33.13% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 41.9 million, which is 637.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million. Stitch Fix SFIX stock rose 17.89% to $6.06. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 19.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 502.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.5 million.

stock rose 17.89% to $6.06. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 19.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 502.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.5 million. Tarena International TEDU stock rose 12.04% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.

stock rose 12.04% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. Nautilus NLS shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.04. Nautilus's stock is trading at a volume of 383.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.04. Nautilus's stock is trading at a volume of 383.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million. Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 9.35% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

China Online Education Gr COE stock fell 13.3% to $1.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 341.6K, which is 513.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

stock fell 13.3% to $1.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 341.6K, which is 513.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares decreased by 10.02% to $0.29. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.

shares decreased by 10.02% to $0.29. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 9.98% to $2.26. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

shares decreased by 9.98% to $2.26. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Canoo GOEV stock declined by 9.51% to $3.29. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 28.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 499.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.4 million.

stock declined by 9.51% to $3.29. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 28.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 499.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.4 million. Regis RGS shares declined by 8.34% to $1.04. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 250.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

shares declined by 8.34% to $1.04. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 250.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million. Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares decreased by 7.63% to $6.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.0K shares, making up 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.