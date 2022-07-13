ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 2:59 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares rose 73.9% to $5.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Qurate Retail's stock is 5.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 169541.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Boxed BOXD stock increased by 33.13% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 41.9 million, which is 637.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock rose 17.89% to $6.06. Trading volume for Stitch Fix's stock is 19.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 502.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.5 million.
  • Tarena International TEDU stock rose 12.04% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
  • Nautilus NLS shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $2.04. Nautilus's stock is trading at a volume of 383.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
  • Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 9.35% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • China Online Education Gr COE stock fell 13.3% to $1.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 341.6K, which is 513.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares decreased by 10.02% to $0.29. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 9.98% to $2.26. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Canoo GOEV stock declined by 9.51% to $3.29. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 28.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 499.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.4 million.
  • Regis RGS shares declined by 8.34% to $1.04. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 250.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND shares decreased by 7.63% to $6.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.0K shares, making up 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

