12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ironSource IS shares increased by 50.9% to $3.37 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 190.2 million, which is 3208.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

shares increased by 50.9% to $3.37 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 190.2 million, which is 3208.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. OLB Gr OLB shares rose 32.16% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million, which is 9194.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

shares rose 32.16% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million, which is 9194.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $0.43. As of 13:30 EST, Minim's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 14520.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $0.43. As of 13:30 EST, Minim's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 14520.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $2.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 432.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $2.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 432.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Sonim Technologies SONM shares increased by 16.59% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 393.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

shares increased by 16.59% to $0.63. As of 13:30 EST, Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 393.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. PowerFleet PWFL shares rose 13.2% to $2.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.9K shares, making up 82.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

Losers

Unity Software U shares decreased by 17.5% to $32.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 37.4 million shares is 459.2% of Unity Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.

shares decreased by 17.5% to $32.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 37.4 million shares is 459.2% of Unity Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares declined by 14.87% to $4.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 989.2K, which is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

shares declined by 14.87% to $4.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 989.2K, which is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. CommVault Systems CVLT shares decreased by 9.08% to $58.11. CommVault Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 256.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 108.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

shares decreased by 9.08% to $58.11. CommVault Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 256.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 108.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. Nortech Systems NSYS shares fell 7.57% to $16.99. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

shares fell 7.57% to $16.99. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock decreased by 7.53% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

stock decreased by 7.53% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million. Genasys GNSS stock fell 6.99% to $2.93. Genasys's stock is trading at a volume of 83.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.