12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Gossamer Bio GOSS shares increased by 10.7% to $7.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $615.3 million.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock increased by 9.66% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $311.7 million.
  • Apollo Endosurgery APEN stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.5 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock rose 6.29% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Losers

  • Humanigen HGEN shares decreased by 67.6% to $0.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC stock declined by 52.22% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares decreased by 48.04% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock decreased by 40.88% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • AlloVir ALVR stock fell 20.58% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.1 million.
  • Histogen HSTO shares declined by 11.18% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

