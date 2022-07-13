ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Innovative Solutions ISSC shares rose 18.2% to $7.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 6.66% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 5.26% to $13.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock increased by 5.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $636.2 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock rose 4.02% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 33.0% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares fell 9.78% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Controladora Vuela VLRS shares declined by 9.74% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $953.7 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares decreased by 8.56% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $198.6 million.
  • Broadwind BWEN shares declined by 6.92% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL shares declined by 6.78% to $245.01. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

