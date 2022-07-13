12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ironSource IS shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $3.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $3.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 18.03% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

shares rose 18.03% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. OLB Gr OLB shares rose 16.61% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

shares rose 16.61% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 11.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million.

shares increased by 11.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million. Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Losers

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares fell 8.9% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

shares fell 8.9% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares fell 8.91% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

shares fell 8.91% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. WiSA Technologies WISA shares decreased by 8.9% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

shares decreased by 8.9% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. Unity Software U stock decreased by 6.59% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion.

stock decreased by 6.59% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. Phunware PHUN shares decreased by 5.04% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.

shares decreased by 5.04% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million. BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 4.42% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.