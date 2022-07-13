ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • ironSource IS shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $3.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 18.03% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares rose 16.61% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 11.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Losers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares fell 8.9% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares fell 8.91% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA shares decreased by 8.9% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Unity Software U stock decreased by 6.59% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion.
  • Phunware PHUN shares decreased by 5.04% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 4.42% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

