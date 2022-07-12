12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Stitch Fix SFIX shares increased by 8.6% to $5.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 527.7K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $603.5 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 5.03% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 4.74% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.9 million.

The RealReal REAL stock rose 4.43% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 4.42% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Express EXPR stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.

Losers

Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 4.8% to $3.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $239.6 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 3.71% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

Worksport WKSP stock declined by 3.45% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

XL Fleet XL stock fell 3.23% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares decreased by 3.1% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $860.9 million.

Dutch Bros BROS stock decreased by 2.75% to $35.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

