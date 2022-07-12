ñol

çais
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares increased by 8.6% to $5.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 527.7K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $603.5 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 5.03% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 4.74% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.9 million.
  • The RealReal REAL stock rose 4.43% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 4.42% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Express EXPR stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 4.8% to $3.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $239.6 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 3.71% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Worksport WKSP stock declined by 3.45% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • XL Fleet XL stock fell 3.23% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares decreased by 3.1% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $860.9 million.
  • Dutch Bros BROS stock decreased by 2.75% to $35.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

