12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Guardant Health GH stock rose 14.8% to $55.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock moved upwards by 13.02% to $1.03. This security traded at a volume of 161.9K shares come close, making up 191.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares rose 7.6% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.

Unity Biotechnology UBX shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.

Synlogic SYBX stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.

Calyxt CLXT stock increased by 5.63% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Losers

Applied Genetic AGTC stock declined by 31.2% to $0.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 781.4K shares, which is 189.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares declined by 30.61% to $6.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 433.5K shares, which is 37.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.3 million.

Venus Concept VERO shares decreased by 9.36% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock decreased by 6.6% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock declined by 6.32% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.4 million.

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares fell 6.25% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $387.2 million.

