12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Oblong OBLG shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock increased by 7.72% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares increased by 7.53% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 7.34% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 million.
  • NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.2 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 5.23% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.

Losers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 15.6% to $5.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 9.28% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 8.37% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Inpixon INPX shares decreased by 6.42% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • MICT MICT shares decreased by 5.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • Phunware PHUN stock declined by 5.8% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

