12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Oblong OBLG shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock increased by 7.72% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

Taoping TAOP shares increased by 7.53% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 7.34% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 million.

NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.2 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 5.23% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.

Losers

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 15.6% to $5.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 9.28% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 8.37% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Inpixon INPX shares decreased by 6.42% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

MICT MICT shares decreased by 5.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

Phunware PHUN stock declined by 5.8% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $127.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.