11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Redwire RDW shares rose 5.1% to $3.32 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $210.0 million.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares increased by 4.6% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $817.6 million.

MRC Global MRC shares increased by 3.91% to $10.89. The company's market cap stands at $909.1 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $238.2 million.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares decreased by 8.8% to $7.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $952.3 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 5.1% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.5 million, accounting for 298.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Symbotic SYM stock decreased by 4.28% to $16.12. The company's market cap stands at $816.7 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 3.54% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

View VIEW shares fell 3.36% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares decreased by 3.26% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.

