12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares increased by 21.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.

Losers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock decreased by 11.1% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

shares fell 6.02% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. SenesTech SNES stock declined by 5.0% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.