12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 5:45 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares increased by 21.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares increased by 11.81% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock increased by 9.9% to $1.22. This security traded at a volume of 5.2 million shares come close, making up 18.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares increased by 7.95% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Avidity Biosciences RNA shares moved upwards by 7.16% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $870.8 million.
  • Definitive Healthcare DH shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $27.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock decreased by 11.1% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Exicure XCUR shares fell 7.26% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Quantum-Si QSI shares declined by 7.02% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $350.1 million.
  • RxSight RXST shares decreased by 6.72% to $13.75. The company's market cap stands at $378.1 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI shares fell 6.02% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • SenesTech SNES stock declined by 5.0% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

