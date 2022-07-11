ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Volcon VLCN stock increased by 48.8% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 39.4 million shares is 25623.8% of Volcon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares rose 26.48% to $2.56. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 44.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 471.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares increased by 11.56% to $8.49. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 704.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.9 million.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock rose 9.38% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 9.21% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Losers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 19.3% to $0.92 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Connexa Sports Techs's stock is 354.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 684.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Duolingo DUOL shares decreased by 11.9% to $96.99. The current volume of 638.3K shares is 96.3% of Duolingo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Uxin UXIN shares declined by 11.69% to $0.86. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares, making up 373.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.1 million.
  • ATRenew RERE shares decreased by 11.49% to $2.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 149.3K shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.9 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares declined by 11.43% to $4.96. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 72.7% of Melco Resorts and Enter's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • The RealReal REAL stock fell 11.1% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

