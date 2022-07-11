ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock increased by 21.1% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Titan Intl TWI stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $15.08. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million.
  • Mynaric MYNA stock rose 6.7% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares rose 6.5% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $144.2 million.
  • Team TISI shares increased by 4.88% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Losers

  • Symbotic SYM shares decreased by 5.6% to $14.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.5 million.
  • BEST BEST shares fell 5.31% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Fluor FLR stock fell 5.12% to $23.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock declined by 4.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock declined by 4.61% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

