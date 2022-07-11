12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock rose 80.8% to $6.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.
- Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock moved upwards by 47.52% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $473.8 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock rose 37.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- LogicMark LGMK shares moved upwards by 17.68% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Lipocine LPCN shares rose 12.44% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
Losers
- ContraFect CFRX stock fell 20.3% to $2.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- Vyant Bio VYNT shares fell 11.79% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Organovo Holdings ONVO shares fell 9.04% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock fell 9.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares declined by 8.94% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $220.5 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares declined by 8.1% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
