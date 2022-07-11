12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock rose 80.8% to $6.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.

Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock moved upwards by 47.52% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $473.8 million.

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock rose 37.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

LogicMark LGMK shares moved upwards by 17.68% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Lipocine LPCN shares rose 12.44% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Losers

ContraFect CFRX stock fell 20.3% to $2.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.

Vyant Bio VYNT shares fell 11.79% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Organovo Holdings ONVO shares fell 9.04% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock fell 9.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares declined by 8.94% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $220.5 million.

Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares declined by 8.1% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

