12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FingerMotion FNGR shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

ZipRecruiter ZIP stock increased by 4.72% to $17.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares rose 4.5% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $551.3 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares rose 2.7% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

trivago TRVG shares rose 2.66% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.8 million.

Losers

Twitter TWTR stock decreased by 6.1% to $34.55 during Friday's after-market session. Twitter's trading volume hit 2.1 million shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares fell 4.89% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock fell 4.46% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $607.0 million.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares declined by 3.85% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 95.3K shares come close, making up 26.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

Cinedigm CIDM stock fell 3.85% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.

TripAdvisor TRIP stock decreased by 3.05% to $17.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

