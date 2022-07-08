12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Passage Bio PASG shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $2.66 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $2.66 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million. vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares rose 7.65% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.

shares rose 7.65% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. Cabaletta Bio CABA shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.45% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock rose 6.69% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

stock rose 6.69% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock increased by 5.37% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.

stock increased by 5.37% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million. Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $276.9 million.

Losers

SINTX Technologies SINT stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. Macrogenics MGNX stock declined by 8.58% to $3.2. This security traded at a volume of 65.1K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.2 million.

stock declined by 8.58% to $3.2. This security traded at a volume of 65.1K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.2 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock fell 6.48% to $1.3. At the close, Titan Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 59.8K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

stock fell 6.48% to $1.3. At the close, Titan Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 59.8K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock decreased by 6.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

stock decreased by 6.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares decreased by 5.41% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.

shares decreased by 5.41% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.